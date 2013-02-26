WASHINGTON Feb 25 U.S. senators on Monday urged
European Union leaders to do more to stop the Iranian government
from using the European Central Bank, saying the bank's payment
system may inadvertently be aiding Tehran in financing its
nuclear program.
On the eve of talks between Western powers and Iran,
lawmakers told the EU's leadership in a letter that Iran may be
circumventing American and European sanctions by using the
central bank to convert euros into local currency and conduct
trade.
"We are concerned that these euro conversions in turn free
up significant funds to finance Iranian imports, stabilize
Iran's monthly budget and allows the regime to continue to
engage in sanctionable and illicit activities," said the letter
to Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council.
U.S. lawmakers have been successful in pushing the Obama
administration to enact tougher sanctions against Iran.
Lawmakers also were instrumental in getting the Belgium-based
SWIFT electronic payment system to block Iranian transactions.
The Senate letter, which was copied to ECB President Mario
Draghi, was endorsed by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican
Mark Kirk and signed by 34 other senators with an interest in
Iran sanctions and EU relations.
It comes the day before talks between Iran and six world
powers in Almaty, Kazakhstan, about Tehran's nuclear program,
which the West says is being developed to make nuclear weapons.
Iran denies those charges.
The United States, Russia, China, Germany, Britain and
France are trying to persuade Iran to halt its higher-grade
enrichment activities, which is a step away from producing
potential material for a nuclear device.
In the meantime, U.S. lawmakers are trying to ensure that
Iran cannot skirt Western sanctions, which have so far slashed
Iran's oil revenue and led to the devaluation of the country's
currency.
"While we understand officials at the ECB want to take
action to render Iran's foreign-held euros non-functional, they
are waiting for an order from the EU Council to proceed," said
the Senate letter.
A number of lawmakers are working on a bill that would
impose economic sanctions on entities that use the ECB to do
business with Iran's government. The bill zeroes in on the ECB's
cross-border payment system known as Target2, which processes
around 350,000 payments daily.
It is unclear when lawmakers will introduce the bill and
whether the Obama administration would enact another round of
sanctions against Iran.
"We strongly urge you to take all necessary measures to
immediately cut off Iran's ability to use its foreign-held euros
by prohibiting ... access to Target2 services by or on behalf of
accounts owned or controlled by the government of Iran or its
affiliates," the letter said.