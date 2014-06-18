By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON, June 18
WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. senators heavily
criticized the marketing practices of e-cigarette companies on
Wednesday, saying their use of glamorous models, celebrities and
cartoon characters attracts children and risks creating a new
generation of nicotine addicts at a time when traditional
smoking rates are declining.
The jury is still out on the value of e-cigarettes on public
health over the long term. E-cigarette companies say their
products are designed to help adult smokers quit. Public health
advocates fear they could act as a gateway to traditional
cigarettes, potentially undermining decades of effort to
eradicate smoking.
The Food and Drug Administration has proposed regulating
e-cigarettes, but it could be several years before the
regulations go into effect. Moreover, the proposal, which would
ban sales of e-cigarettes to people under the age of 18, would
not ban advertising, flavored products or online
sales.
In the meantime, the percentage of U.S. teens using
e-cigarettes more than doubled between 2011 and 2012 and nearly
2 million have tried the products, federal data shows.
"The growth in youth awareness and use of e-cigarettes has
coincided with a flood of recent e-cigarette marketing," said
Democratic Senator Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia, chairman of
the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and
Transportation, which held a hearing on the matter.
Rockefeller cited a recent report in the journal Pediatrics
that found youth exposure to e-cigarette advertising on
television increased 256 percent over the past two years. A
report by the anti-tobacco American Legacy Foundation found that
last year more than 14 million teens saw e-cigarette advertising
on television, and 9.5 million saw print ads.
"While major e-cigarette companies reiterate that they
target only adults, a large youth audience still appears to be
getting their message loud and clear," Rockefeller said.
Jason Healy, president of blu eCigs, a subsidiary of tobacco
giant Lorillard Inc, defended television advertising,
saying it was needed to inform adult smokers of the
alternatives.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who as
the state's former Attorney General sued the tobacco industry
and helped shape a multi-billion dollar settlement, said the
advertisements currently been shown have "a very eerie and
haunting feel."
"We've seen this movie before," he said. "You are using the
same tactics and ads used by Big Tobacco that proved so
effective."
Craig Weiss, chief executive of the e-cigarette company
NJoy, testified that "no minor should be using a
nicotine-containing product of any kind" and said his company
only targeted adults in its advertising.
He was challenged by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of
Minnesota, who pointed to an ad featuring Robert Pattinson, star
of the "Twilight" movies, and asked if Weiss really believed the
handsome young star appealed to adults.
Weiss said the ad was legitimate since Pattinson "is an
adult smoker."
"He is an adult in movies that appeal to kids," Klobuchar
snapped back.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)