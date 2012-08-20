* Native American schools forced to seek bank loan
* Jan. 2 automatic spending cuts target some groups early
* Congress failure frustrates educators
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Aug 20 Amid all the hand-wringing in
the U.S. Congress over January 2 spending cuts that would wallop
military and domestic programs, children of American soldiers
already are feeling the pinch of a budget mess.
Feuding Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress may
think that they have about four months to find a smarter
alternative to the blunt trauma of $109 billion in
across-the-board spending cuts in January and $1.2 trillion over
10 years.
What many lawmakers may not realize is that because of their
inability to compromise on a replacement for this budget axe -
and because of a quirk in the way the U.S. Department of
Education allocates funds to schools heavily populated by
military kids - the pain already is palpable.
And that has the administrators of schools serving American
bases reeling.
"My sense is the (federal) government is pretty much parked
in the garage. It's idling, at best," said Billy Walker,
superintendent of a school district 15 miles (24 km) northeast
of San Antonio, Texas.
Calling the looming U.S. budget cuts "the elephant in the
room," Walker said that when the 1,200 students in Randolph
Field schools start classes on Aug. 27 they will have to contend
with dwindling staff and other cuts.
Kids will have fewer reading specialists and math, English
and science instructors, a smaller special education staff and
other spending reductions sprinkled throughout his budget.
With Washington showing no signs of action, Walker said he
simply had to bake into this academic year's budget the Jan. 2
spending cuts. "I don't have a lot of confidence our federal
legislators will do anything to help us," Walker told Reuters.
The new cuts come atop earlier belt-tightening that hit the
schools serving Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and
Lackland Air Force Base because of an ongoing scale-back of
federal and state aid. Already gone are baseball, swimming and
cross-country running programs, as well as positions that went
unfilled when some staffers retired, Walker said.
Districts like Walker's, one of just seven public school
districts in the United States whose boundaries are identical to
the military bases they serve, are particularly hard-hit by
budget cuts because they contain no private real estate upon
which to draw property taxes - the local revenues that typically
help finance education in the United States.
The stressed school systems are one more instance of a
country struggling to keep up with the needs of military
families, worn down by a decade of war in Iraq and Afghanistan.
CUTS DESIGNED TO BE AWFUL
The trouble began last year when a Congress panicked by
rising budget deficits and influenced by the Tea Party movement,
a loose coalition of fiscal conservatives bent on smaller
government, enacted severe spending cuts designed to be so awful
that they would provoke a more measured response.
But that never happened, largely because of an identical
gamble on the part of Republicans and Democrats. Each wagered
that they will be in a better position to get their way after
November's presidential and congressional elections.
Parents are having trouble coping with the budget realities,
an added woe to the already difficult job of schooling kids amid
frequent transfers to new military posts and spouses shipped off
to dangerous places like Afghanistan.
"Parents are worried about losing transportation for their
child. They're concerned about the (teacher-student) ratio in
classrooms," said Carl James, chief operations officer of the
York County School Division in eastern Virginia.
This school district which, like Walker's, serves families
living near a cluster of military and intelligence operations
including Fort Eustis, Langley Air Force Base and Camp Peary, is
experiencing similar education cuts: more students per class,
field trips eliminated, bus purchases delayed and teachers no
longer attending skill-building conferences.
All the while, schools across the country are saddled with
the cost of implementing improvements under former President
George W. Bush's "No Child Left Behind" program that Congress
refuses to fully fund.
NATIVE AMERICAN SCHOOLS SUFFER
Military kids are by no means the only ones being hit right
now by one of the most unusual deficit-reduction schemes
Congress ever has devised.
There are 11 million public school students in the United
States who are "federally connected," according to Jocelyn
Bissonnette, director of government affairs for the National
Association of Federally Impacted Schools.
Of those, she said, about 1 million are children of parents
serving in the armed forces. The rest are Native American
children living on reservations, children whose parents work on
remote federal parkland or other government-owned facilities and
other students who are co-mingled.
In each case, the federal government must make up for a lack
of local property tax revenues.
Schools serving military bases may be feeling the squeeze of
these tight fiscal times, but schools serving Native Americans
face even bigger challenges. They must address staggering
unemployment rates and serious nutritional needs.
And so the bite of the U.S. Congress' automatic spending
cuts hurts them even more; so much so that the Window Rock
United School District in Arizona has had to apply for an
expensive line of credit with Wells Fargo bank.
"We'll be in the hole $3 million" and "would run out of
money in March or sooner," said schools Superintendent Deborah
Jackson-Dennison, who is responsible for educating about 2,500
Navajo students in Arizona near the "Four Corners" borders with
Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.
Jackson-Dennison worries that the newest round of budget
cuts is "going to affect our food services" for children reliant
on school meals. The area around Window Rock, she said, suffers
an unemployment rate far above the national average.
"You see this nonsense going on up there (in Washington),"
Jackson-Dennison said, "when here we have this going on. Our
unemployment rate is so high, there are people without food and
they (Congress) squabble over something so serious."
PREVIEW OF WHAT LIES AHEAD?
The Washington budget impasse is the result of Democrats
insisting the rich should do more to help reduce government
budget deficits by paying higher taxes; Republicans rejecting
that approach and instead calling for deeper social program cuts
while shielding the military from any new reductions; and
neither side feeling ready to trust the other on reforming
expensive retirement and healthcare for the elderly and poor.
For educators, the budget cuts being felt now in public
schools serving the military and Native Americans are just a
taste of what schools across the country will experience
starting in September 2013, if next January's deficit-reduction
program is triggered.
Unlike the "federally connected" schools that receive
federal funds right around the time the money is needed, the
rest of the country's schools are "forwarded funded." For
example, they received money a year ago for the 2012-13 academic
year.
As a result, "most of the harm from the sequestration (Jan.
2 automatic spending cuts) would not be felt in education
programs until the 2013-14 school year," according to a July 20
Department of Education memo to school administrators.
Education Secretary Arne Duncan has warned Congress this
would translate into a nearly 8 percent funding cut, while
10,000 special education teachers and aides would lose their
jobs and 100,000 poor pre-schoolers could be denied access to
the Head Start program.
Low-income areas would lose $1.1 billion and possibly 15,000
teachers and aides who otherwise would help 1.8 million
disadvantaged students.
Altogether, as many as 80,000 jobs could be lost in one
year, the National Education Association estimates.
"It would hit in January, February and March when pink slips
for the fall would go out" to teachers slated to lose their jobs
in September 2013, said Mary Kusler, NEA director of government
relations.
Ethel Johnson has spent the last 30 years as a reading
teacher, most of that time in Flint, Michigan, where the poor
economy and federal funding uncertainties have led to a
district-wide teaching staff reduction from 900 to around 755.
"I was one of those who thought you don't have to have
anything to do with politics. You do your job and everything
will be OK," sh e said. But the combination of her school
district's struggles and Congress' failure to act led her to run
for president of the United Teachers of Flint, a local union.
Referring to the inability so far of Congress to replace the
upcoming automatic spending cuts with more reasoned
deficit-reduction, Johnson said, "I really wonder what do we
elect them for."