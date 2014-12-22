(Repeats with no change to text)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Dec 22 When Republicans take full
control of Congress on Jan. 6, they will face decisions on major
changes at the Congressional Budget Office, including possibly
naming a new head and changing the rules used to assess the cost
of legislation.
Conservative groups have been calling for the replacement of
CBO Director Doug Elmendorf, who was appointed by Democrats in
2009 and whose term expires next month. They argue that a
Republican-leaning economist would more readily adopt a cost
analysis known as "dynamic scoring" that incorporates
expectations of higher economic growth associated with
legislation.
Analyses by the CBO, a non-partisan office, show how much a
bill would increase or decrease the federal budget deficit over
a 10-year period.
The budget math used under dynamic scoring has long been a
goal for Republican lawmakers, including the incoming chairman
of the House Budget Committee, Representative Tom Price, and the
current chairman, Paul Ryan, who next month will take over the
tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.
Under current congressional analysis rules, if a bill cuts
tax rates, government revenues fall. Dynamic scoring assumes
that lower tax rates would boost growth and income, helping to
offset at least some of the lost revenues.
Some economists say this approach could make it easier to
sell tax reforms or balance the budget while avoiding painful
cuts in military spending.
"What we're simply striving for is accuracy in score
keeping," Ryan told Reuters in a recent interview. "We know for
a fact that it is not accurate or prudent to ignore the effects
of economic growth on policies we make in Congress."
With a Republican-controlled Congress, Ryan and new Senate
Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch will be able to impose
similar changes on calculating economic impact on staff at the
Joint Committee on Taxation, which analyzes tax bills.
Some scoring changes at the CBO may require revisions to the
1974 law that created the agency, Price said. He intends to
pursue such a revamp but said Republicans were still discussing
their plans in this area and whether to keep Elmendorf after his
term expires in January.
"I've always said that Doug Elmendorf has done an extremely
good job at CBO," Price said. "My complaint, my concern about
CBO is not about the individual at the lead of CBO, my concern
is the rules under which they operate."
Several conservative political groups are calling for
Elmendorf to be replaced. Americans for Tax Reform, which is run
by anti-tax activist Grover Norquist, said the CBO under
Elmendorf's watch "pushes failed Keynesian economic analysis."
It also criticized CBO for failing to reject analyses of
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law produced by
controversial White House consultant Jonathan Gruber, who has
come under fire for videotaped remarks saying the law was
written to hide new taxes and that voter "stupidity" aided its
passage.
But several prominent conservative economists have backed
Elmendorf, arguing that Republicans would gain more credibility
by keeping the former Clinton administration economist.
They note that CBO's work under Elmendorf has been
evenhanded, and on some occasions where it has supplied dynamic
scoring analysis for informational purposes, Democrats have been
hurt. For example, CBO estimated that Obama's minimum-wage hike
plan would eliminate around 500,000 jobs in the near term.
"If you're going to go with dynamic scoring, Elmendorf is a
great guy to implement that," said Michael Strain, deputy
director of economic policy studies at the conservative American
Enterprise Institute. "It would be harder to accuse Republicans
of putting their thumb on the scale" if he stays.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)