(Updates with closing prices, details)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. solar company shares rallied on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers reached a deal to extend investment tax credits beyond 2016, with SolarCity jumping 34.1 percent in its best-ever daily percentage gain.

Shares of U.S. oil producers ended mixed even after U.S. lawmakers agreed to lift the nation's 40-year-old ban on domestic crude exports. The measures are part of a deal on spending and tax legislation announced by congressional leaders late Tuesday.

News of the agreement to extend the federal tax credits, which boost residential and commercial solar installations, breathed new life into the volatile group, which had fallen until recently this year on uncertainty over the tax credits and the sharp drop in oil prices.

SolarCity gained 34.1 percent to $53.69 and erased its loss for the year. The stock is now up 0.4 percent since Dec. 31.

Extending the credits should create more confidence in solar shares, said Robert Lutts, chief investment officer at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. Ahead of agreement in Washington, Lutts, who said he sold solar holdings earlier this year, cited SolarCity as one of his top picks in the space.

SunEdison jumped 25.5 percent to $6.21. The stock remains down 68.2 percent for the year to date.

Sunrun jumped 22.6 percent to $11.63, while First Solar climbed 9.7 percent to $65.62.

A 4.9 percent drop in U.S. crude oil prices weighed on oil producers, even though lifting the ban on exports is expected to increase revenues for the companies since it allows them access to overseas markets and refiners.

Shares of Chevron gained 0.7 percent to $93.44, while Exxon Mobil slipped 0.4 percent to $79.15 and Hess Corp fell 1.6 percent to $50.92.

Stocks almost across the energy sector have been hit hard this year by falling crude oil prices. The S&P 500 energy sector is down more than 22.1 percent year to date.

Refinery stocks, which until recent weeks had generally bucked the swoon in the broader energy sector and posted strong runs this year, ended the session mostly higher after dipping in early trading.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp were up 2.7 percent at $42.17 and Phillips 66 was up 1.6 percent at $83.06. Refiners have benefited from lower domestic crude oil prices, and lifting the ban on exports could affect profit margins. (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew, Lewis Krauskopf and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)