WASHINGTON Nov 7 Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid said on Wednesday that he hoped senators would work on
climate change legislation, though he did not provide a time
frame for doing so.
"Climate change is an extremely important issue for me and I
hope we can address it reasonably," Reid said the day after
President Barack Obama was re-elected and Democrats won enough
seats to retain control of the Senate.
"It's something, as we've seen with these storms that are
overwhelming our country and the world, we need to do something
about it," Reid said.