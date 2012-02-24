* Letter signed by 221 lawmakers in GOP-led House
* Administration officials say rules will be out soon
WASHINGTON Feb 23 Lawmakers in the
Republican-led House of Representatives urged the White House on
Thursday to drop consideration of a rule that would cut
emissions of greenhouse gases from new power plants, saying it
would harm the economy.
Representative Ed Whitfield, the chairman of a House panel
on power and energy, wrote a letter signed by 221 House
lawmakers, including 14 conservative Democrats, to Jeffrey
Zients, the acting director of the Office of Management and
Budget.
"We respectfully ask that you stop EPA's (greenhouse gas)
rulemaking because of the devastating impact it will have on
jobs and the economy," the letter said.
The OMB has been considering the Environmental Protection
Agency's so-called New Source Performance Standards rule that
would cut emissions of carbon dioxide, mostly from new
coal-fired and modified power plants.
The office has met both environmental groups and power
companies this month over the rules. But it declined to comment
on the letter, saying it had not yet responded to the lawmakers.
Republicans in the House have opposed a slew of new EPA
clean air rules, saying they will add costs to consumers and
businesses as they struggle to recover from the weak economy.
Some power companies, including Southern Co and
American Electric Power, have fought the rules saying
they could harm the reliability of electricity deliveries, but
many other companies that burn less coal have supported them.
The EPA did not immediately comment on the letter, but
agency officials have said they expect the rules will be
released early this year, even though they have already been
delayed several times. EPA chief Lisa Jackson has said the clean
air rules will protect human health and add jobs in pollution
control equipment, a growing industry.
The NSPS rules could push new plants to capture and store
carbon dioxide underground, but not for many years, because the
technology has not matured yet. Part of the delay in issuing the
rule has been in trying to figure out when to require plants to
apply such advanced technologies.
The EPA issued the rule under a court settlement with three
environmental groups and 10 states and sent it to the OMB for
review in November where it has sat for longer than the typical
90 days such rules normally wait.
Vickie Patton, the general counsel for the Environmental
Defense Fund, one of the green groups that has sued the EPA to
speed up the rules, slammed the charge that clean air rules
would hurt businesses. She compared the NSPS rule on power
plants to the Obama administration's effort to make cars cleaner
and go further on less fuel, an initiative that arguably has not
harmed automaker profits.
"We cannot afford to let scare tactics keep our nation from
the proven common sense solutions like cleaner energy that will
protect our children's health and create a more prosperous
America," she said.