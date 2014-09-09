BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. House of Representatives will consider extending the Export-Import Bank's charter through June 30, 2015, giving the embattled bank a temporary reprieve, a Republican aide said on Tuesday.
The bank's reauthorization will be included in a short-term spending package to fund the government. The Ex-Im Bank extends loans and loan guarantees to support U.S. exports, and its charter is currently set to run out on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.