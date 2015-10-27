WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would not devote any more floor time to legislation renewing the Export-Import Bank's charter, adding that the path forward for the trade lender's supporters is to try to attach it to a transportation funding bill.

"The way to achieve EXIM, if it's going to be achieved in the Senate, is in the context of the highway bill," said McConnell, who opposes reviving EXIM, which has been unable to offer any new loans or guarantees in support of U.S. exports since June 30. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)