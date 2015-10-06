By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 6 A bid by some House
Republicans and Democrats to force a vote to revive the U.S.
Export-Import Bank is likely to stall in the Senate, leaving the
trade bank's supporters to pin last-ditch hopes on attaching it
to a Senate transportation bill.
U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, who opposes
renewal of trade bank's charter that expired June 30, does not
want to take up a stand-alone bill that could result from the
House effort, an aide to the Kentucky Republican said.
"The leader has no plans to spend a week or more on this
bill he doesn't support," McConnell spokesman Michael Brumas
told Reuters.
In July, McConnell allowed an Ex-Im renewal measure to be
attached to a six-year highway spending plan approved by the
Senate. The provision passed by a strong, 64-29 vote, but the
transportation bill was stalled by opposition in the House.
As a result, Ex-Im, which helps finance exports of U.S.
goods and services, has been effectively paralyzed for more than
three months.
The House effort led by pro-Ex-Im Republican Representative
Stephen Fincher would attempt a rarely successful maneuver to
force a vote renewing the agency through a "discharge petition"
if he can muster a majority of the body's 435 members.
He would need at least 30 Republicans to join 188 Democrats
to put the renewal measure to a vote. House Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi has thrown her support behind the effort.
Fincher had about 60 House Republican co-sponsors for his
previous Ex-Im renewal and reform bill. Under arcane House
rules, the first day the petition can get a vote is Oct. 26.
If Fincher's bid were to succeed on the House floor but
stall in the Senate, there still could be an attempt to renew
Ex-Im during a negotiation over a highway bill.
(Reporting By David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Alan
Crosby)