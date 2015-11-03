By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Backers of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank said on Tuesday they can defeat a barrage of
proposed amendments aimed at gutting the trade lender's ability
to aid large companies like Boeing Co and General
Electric Co.
A hard-fought renewal of EXIM's charter, which has been
expired since June 30, is part of a Senate-passed transportation
funding bill that is currently before the House Rules Committee.
The bank's opponents are now piling on proposals to sharply
curtail its activities.
Critics of the bank, including new House Speaker Paul Ryan,
argue that it should be closed for good to eliminate "corporate
welfare" that puts U.S. taxpayers at risk. Ryan on Tuesday
promised an "open process" for amendments to the six-year
transportation bill.
Representative Stephen Fincher, a Tennessee Republican who
led an effort to revive EXIM by breaking down procedural
roadblocks that culminated in a 313-118 renewal vote last week,
said he hoped that many of the amendments would be ruled
inappropriate.
But he added that a majority of Republicans support EXIM's
ability to aid both large and small firms.
"This is an attempt to derail our efforts to save jobs,
plain and simple," Fincher told reporters. "As long as the
majority of our members get our chance to beat back these
amendments, we can win."
One such amendment, from conservative Republican
Representative Curt Clawson, would require 100 percent of EXIM's
support go to small businesses, compared to at least 20 percent
currently.
This would effectively shut out the trade bank's biggest
users, including Boeing, GE and Caterpillar Inc and
thousands of mid-size firms. Boeing received more than $8
billion in financing and loan guarantees in fiscal 2014, about
40 percent of EXIM's total support that year.
Among the 11 EXIM-focused amendments offered by Republican
Representative Mick Mulvaney are proposals to prohibit EXIM
assistance to entities doing business with Iran or involving
countries with over $100 billion in sovereign wealth fund assets
- cutting off the United Arab Emirates, China, Kuwait, Qatar,
Saudi Arabia and Singapore.
The second-ranking House Democrat, Steny Hoyer, said he was
urging his party's members to oppose "any and all amendments"
related to EXIM.
He said House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling
could have allowed amendments to an EXIM renewal bill but chose
instead not to move any legislation.
"There was a time for amendments. That's gone. It's gone
because Mr. Hensarling kept the bill bottled up," Hoyer said.
(Reporting by David Lawder, additional reporting by Richard
Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Hay)