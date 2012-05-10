BRIEF-Invacare prices offering of $105 mln of convertible senior notes
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
WASHINGTON May 10 Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Thursday said he hoped the Senate would pass a bipartisan bill by the end of the day to renew the U.S. Export-Import Bank's charter, which is set to expire on May 31.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Reid said he hoped Republicans would cooperate in an effort to pass the legislation by an unanimous voice vote, instead of forcing a protracted debate on the bill.
The House of Representatives voted 330-93 on Wednesday to pass the bill, which extends the bank's charter to September 2014 and gradually raises its lending cap to $140 billion, from $100 billion currently.
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
* Intelsat - Dalkom Somalia signed agreement for satellite services to expand its broadband enterprise, DTH services in East, Central Africa; Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: