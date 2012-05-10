* Reid accuses Tea Party Republicans of blocking action
* Bill would boost Ex-Im Bank lending cap 40 percent
* Government-run bank's current charter expires May 31
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 10 The Senate on Thursday failed
to reach a deal to quickly renew the charter of the
government-run U.S. Export-Import Bank, which is strongly
supported by many Republicans but despised by others in the
party as an example of corporate welfare.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said he would
continue to work with Republicans on list of amendments that
could be offered to the legislation. But any votes on the bill
would be delayed until next week, he said.
The House of Representatives voted 330-93 on Wednesday to
extend the nearly 80-year-old life of the bank until September
2014 and gradually raise its lending cap to $140 billion, from
$100 billion at present.
Ex-Im Bank provides financing to U.S. companies to help them
export goods and services and create jobs in the United States.
Its current charter expires on May 31st, and bank officials say
they also are close to hitting their current lending cap.
Reid accused "the far right, the Tea Party wing" of the
Republican party of refusing to cooperate on a bill that
traditionally has had bipartisan support and is backed by both
business and labor groups.
"In earlier days, the Senate would have passed this bill by
unanimous consent," Reid said, meaning it would have been
approved on a voice vote without any amendment. "But these days
... everything has to be a fight. Everything."
If the bill is amended in the Senate, it would have to go
back to the House for another vote. Reid said that raised the
risk a final bill would not be sent to President Barack Obama
before the bank's current charter expires.
U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing is the biggest
beneficiary of the Ex-Im's overseas lending activity. Other
major customers include General Electric, Caterpillar
and global engineering company KBR Inc.
Many conservative Republicans in both the House and the
Senate have objected to renewal of the Ex-Im Bank's charter.
All 93 of the "no" votes in the House on Wednesday were from
Republicans, while 147 other party members joined 183 Democrats
in supporting the bill.
Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, in a speech
on the Senate floor, summarized the objections that many of his
fellow conservatives have to the bank.
"Many Americans are trying to hang onto their homes,
struggling to make payments on their own home mortgage, while
very profitable big business is being given subsidized loans by
the government. It makes no sense," Paul said.
He said Republicans had been right to criticize President
Barack Obama for "trying to pick the winners and losers" in
energy production by way of Energy Department loans.
"Yet now, a majority of the Republicans (in the Senate) are
poised to vote for their own set of taxpayer-subsidized loans to
the Export-Import Bank," Paul said on the Senate floor.
The bank's defenders argue it is conservatively run, has
experienced very few defaults and has made money for taxpayers
in recent years. They say it is needed to compete with similar
government credit agencies in China, Europe and elsewhere.