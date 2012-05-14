WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. Senate leaders, under
pressure from business groups, reached a deal on Monday that
clears the way for a vote on a bill to renew the soon-to-expire
charter of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which helps finance U.S.
exports.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said
the Senate would take up the bill on Tuesday and consider five
amendments offered by Republicans. Each would require 60 votes
to pass, as would the final bill.
A senior Democratic aide said the bill is expected to get
the necessary votes for approval. Another aide said he expected
the amendments to fail, thus clearing the way for the bill to be
sent to President Barack Obama to signed into law.
The House of Representatives passed the legislation last
week on 330-93 bipartisan vote.
Boeing is the biggest beneficiary of the bank's
overseas lending activity. Other top clients include General
Electric, Caterpillar and global engineering and
construction firm KBR.