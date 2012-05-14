WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. Senate leaders, under
pressure from business groups, reached a deal on Monday that
clears the way for a vote on a bill to renew the soon-to-expire
charter of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which helps finance U.S.
exports.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said
the Senate would take up the bill on Tuesday and consider five
amendments offered by Republicans. Each would require 60 votes
to pass, as would the final bill.
The legislation would extend the nearly 80-year-old bank's
charter through September 2014 and raise its lending cap over
the next 16 months to $140 billion, from $100 billion currently.
Ex-Im's current charter expires May 31st and bank officials
warn they are already near their current lending cap because of
record demand for the bank's services in recent years.
Democrats control the Senate, 53 to 47, and expect to turn
back all the amendments with help from some Republicans.
"I believe all five amendments will be defeated and we will
then approve the bill and send it to the president to sign,"
Senator Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat, told Reuters in
hallway interview off the Senate floor.
"We consider them all to be killer amendments that would
weaken the bill," Boxer said.
The House of Representatives passed the same legislation
last week on 330-93 bipartisan vote.
If it is changed in the Senate, the bill would have to go
back to the House for another vote before it could be sent to
President Barack Obama to signed into law.
Boeing is the biggest beneficiary of the bank's
overseas lending activity. Other top clients include General
Electric, Caterpillar and global engineering and
construction firm KBR.
What is usually a routine reauthorization of the bank became
much more complicated this time due partly to concerns raised
by the conservative Tea Party wing of the Republican party.
Many Republicans elected in 2010 see the bank as unnecessary
government inference in the private market even though the bulk
of the party still supports the bank, as do leading business
groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National
Association of Manufacturers.
The amendments to be considered on Tuesday would curtail the
bank's lending activity and potentially phase it out.
One amendment offered by Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky
Republican, would bar Ex-Im financing for projects in any
country that holds debt instruments of the United States,
knocking out China, India and many other countries.
Another measure crafted by Senator David Vitter, a Louisiana
Republican, would prohibit financing of renewable energy
projects and certain fossil fuel projects in foreign countries.
A third amendment builds on language in the House bill
directing the Treasury Department to pursue negotiations aimed
at ending government-backed export financing. It ties increases
in Ex-Im Bank's lending cap to progress in those talks.