* "Tea Party" House members object to Senate version of bill
* Creates uncertainty but immediate impact limited
* Without new bill, US support rates soar, plantings are
limited
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. farm law, which
funds a broad array of agricultural support programs as well as
food aid for the poor, will expire on Sept. 30 due to a deadlock
in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
Speaker of the House John A. Boehner, a Republican under
pressure from conservative members of his own party, pulled the
bill Thursday. He said the House "will deal with the farm bill
after the election," the same words that now apply to a list of
other measures.
The Democratic-controlled Senate passed a farm bill, but
conservative Republicans say it allocates too much money to food
stamps, which help poor families purchase food.
The development was a personal defeat for Boehner and an
illustration of his lack of influence with more conservative
members aligned with the "Tea Party" movement.
Congressional analysts see little immediate financial impact
from expiration of the $500 billion measure.
Food stamps and most conservation programs would stay in
operation. Eventually--but not now--dairy and crop subsidies,
export promotion, biofuel and foreign food aid programs would
run out of money. Cornell University experts say some long-term
agricultural research projects would suffer too.
Most of the subsidy programs involve small amounts of money
these days because commodity prices are so high. Subsidies won't
matter much until harvest time.
The potential political fallout in farm states, however,
produced another round of finger pointing as members sought to
shift the blame to others.
The Senate passed a farm bill and the hang-up is in the
House, where conservative Republicans want larger cuts in the
farm program while Democrats object to a $16 billion reduction
food stamps, the largest cut in the nutrition program in a
generation.
The Democratic-controlled Senate refused to consider a
short-term extension of the bill, the traditional way to bridge
disagreements.
"The House of Representatives should be ashamed of
themselves for leaving town without supporting rural America,"
said Debbie Stabenow, chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
"Ten days until the farm bill expires and 15 million people in
this country who rely on agriculture for their jobs are put in
jeopardy."
She later told reporters, "I'm sure this will be an issue
for many people in the fall election."
Without a new farm bill, the farm program would revert to
the disastrous terms of the 1949 "permanent" farm law, written
for an era of endless crop surpluses and crushingly low prices
-- the opposite of today's tight supplies and volatile prices.
The Obama administration raised the threat of sky-high support
prices and production controls as leverage to get a new law.
Farm-state lawmakers and lobbyists said the political
landscape, and the likely shape of the farm bill, will be
clearer after the Nov 6 election.
"It is crystal clear that Republican leadership is taking
the farm bill hostage," said president Roger Johnson of the
300,000-member National Farmers Union. Johnson said "the farm
bill might become a pawn" when budget cuts are needed later in
the year.
In August, President Obama blamed Republican
vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan and other GOP House
leaders as obstacles to the farm bill. Ryan is House Budget
Committee chairman and has called for cuts in food stamps and
other farm bill programs.
"By mid-summer, everything becomes political anyway," said
Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, when
asked if lack of a farm bill would hurt Republican lawmakers.