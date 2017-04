FBI director nominee James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General James Comey, a Republican, won Senate confirmation on Monday as President Barack Obama's pick to head the FBI.

Comey, 52, will replace Robert Mueller, who has led the bureau since shortly before the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The vote was 93-1. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)