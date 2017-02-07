WASHINGTON Feb 7 The chairman of the U.S.
Financial Services Committee on Tuesday told CNBC that revamping
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law remains a "this-year
priority" for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence
and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The chairman, Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling, said he would
soon re-introduce his legislation that gives banks a choice
between complying with Dodd-Frank and holding more capital.
While the bill is expected to easily pass the Republican-led
House, it will face resistance in the Senate, where Democrats
hold enough seats to fillibuster. Pence is also the most
powerful member of the Senate, and can cast votes in order to
break ties on legislation.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)