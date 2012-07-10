* Lawmakers take aim on Libor, PFGBest scandals
* House requests documents, Senate plans briefings
* Congress unlikely to try legislative fix, analysts say
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, July 10 A fresh burst of scandals,
including allegations that major banks tried to manipulate
global benchmark interest rates and another case of missing
customer funds at a futures brokerage, has raised Washington's
ire on both sides of the political aisle.
One leading Republican in Congress blasted regulators for
failing to detect banks' attempted manipulation of the London
Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, and House Republicans have
requested documents to determine when U.S. regulators knew of
problems with the index.
Some Democrats, meanwhile, called that scandal, and the
discovery that Iowa-based futures broker PFGBest had misused
more than $200 million of customer funds, proof of the need for
tougher regulation of financial markets.
It is unclear what impact the growing anger in Washington
will have on markets. The scandals could hamper the financial
industry's efforts to scale back recent financial reforms or
lead regulators to tighten rules, analysts said.
Observers do not expect Congress to step in yet.
"Based on what Congress has done up until now as these
scandals pop up, no one should think that Congress is going to
do anything too serious about this," said Dennis Kelleher of
Better Markets, a nonprofit that advocates stricter regulation
of financial markets.
Interest in the Libor scandal, in which Barclays Plc agreed
to pay $453 million to settle allegations it gave false reports
about lending rates in order to fiddle with the index, has been
slow to build among lawmakers in Washington.
The scandal has so far been mostly confined to London, with
Barclays executives resigning and a public outcry that
regulation by the British government was lax.
But as concern over the consumer impact of the scandal grows
and questions arise about the involvement of U.S. regulators,
U.S. lawmakers have become more outspoken.
The index, which is calculated daily from rates submitted by
the major banks, is the benchmark for numerous consumer lending
rates. So while manipulating the index could allow a bank to
make profits or mask liquidity problems, it would also boost or
lower rates for mortgages and other loans.
Additionally, reports have surfaced that the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York may have been alerted to the problem as early
as 2007 but did little in response.
Representative Randy Neugebauer, who chairs the oversight
and investigations subcommittee of the House Financial Services
Committee, has asked the New York Fed to provide transcripts of
communications with Barclays about interbank lending rates.
Financial Services Committee Chairman Spencer Bachus, also a
Republican, seized on reports of the New York Fed's knowledge.
"The regulators since 2007 knew there were problems with
Libor," he said during a hearing on Tuesday. "They knew there
was a problem ... they didn't do anything about it," he said.
Senator Tim Johnson, a Democrat who leads the Senate Banking
Committee, said on Tuesday his committee would ask Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner about the developments during hearings this month.
Geithner was president of the New York Fed from late 2003
through early 2009.
ONE IN A LIST
Representative Maxine Waters, ranking Democrat on the
Financial Services subcommittee on capital markets, listed Libor
among other recent scandals that she said show financial markets
need to be reined in.
On the list were last year's implosion of futures brokerage
MF Global and the discovery that $1.6 billion in
investor funds had gone missing; JPMorgan's recent
multibillion-dollar trading loss due to a massive bad bet in
London; and the Facebook initial public offering, in which a
collapse in the stock price slammed retail investors.
Lawmakers have railed against the parties involved and
hauled several people, such as JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon and former MF Global head Jon Corzine, in for hearings.
But those scandals did not lead to significant new
legislation. Now some observers are looking at the PFGBest
blowup as MF Global-2.0.
Observers said without a public outcry to match that in the
UK, lawmakers in the United States would not try for a
legislative response to the Libor situation.
Karen Petrou of Federal Financial Analytics said lawmakers'
grandstanding i s more likely to prompt action by industry
regulators.
"What they will do through these hearings and document
demands is put a lot of pressure on the regulators," Petrou
said. "Despite the fact that Congress is hurtling toward the
election and is incapable of doing an awful lot of much of
anything, their inquiries do have an impact."
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, said on Tuesday that the futures regulator would
work to protect benchmarks such as Libor from outside influence.
"Banks must not attempt to influence Libor or other indices
based upon concerns about their reputation or the profitability
of their trading positions," Gensler said.
But tough talk from regulators did not soothe Republicans.
"In the wake of MF Global, this latest failure raises
serious questions about our current regulators and whether they
are capable of doing their jobs," said Richard Shelby, the top
Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.