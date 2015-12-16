OTTAWA Dec 16 Canada's trade minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday strongly encouraged U.S. lawmakers to "get the job done" to repeal country of origin meat labeling rules.

U.S. congressional negotiators wrapped up talks on Tuesday over a spending deal that includes the repeal of federal laws mandating meat packers identify where animals are raised and slaughtered.

