(New throughout, adds new comments on disputes, rejected
provisions)
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Dec 15 Congressional negotiators
scrambled to bridge energy policy differences and strike a deal
for a $1.15 trillion spending bill on Tuesday as Democrats
sought to extend clean energy incentives and Republicans
demanded an end to a 40-year ban on crude oil exports.
Republican leaders said an agreement being negotiated by
leaders of both parties would be unveiled on Tuesday night.
House of Representatives Republicans have scheduled a 9 p.m.
EST (0200 GMT) strategy session.
But Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid cautioned that
disagreement continued over energy provisions, including a
Democratic proposal for new commitments for research into rising
ocean levels, as well as some matters unrelated to energy.
"We're close to a deal but we're not there yet," Reid told
reporters. "We've made it very clear the last few days that
crude oil export ban can only be lifted if we make costly
investments in energy (to) reduce our carbon emissions."
Earlier, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Congress will need to
pass another short-term government funding extension to avoid a
federal agency shutdown at midnight on Wednesday, when existing
funds expire. This would allow for votes in both the House and
Senate on Thursday.
A House Democrat said it was likely that Democrats would win
the five-year tax credit for solar and wind power projects they
want in exchange for allowing U.S. crude oil exports. But
Democrats expected to lose their quest to resume federal medical
research into gun violence after a ban of nearly 20 years.
Ryan said both sides had given ground on their initial
demands, but full details were not yet available.
Representative Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking House
Democrat, said he did not expect the deal to include a
Republican plan to tighten screening of Syrians seeking refuge
in the United States.
A congressional aide said negotiators were likely to nix a
proposal to revise certain legal protections for bondholders, a
provision that had been pushed by Reid partly to ease the
bankruptcy of casino giant Caesars Entertainment's
operating unit.
McConnell also said on Tuesday that Republicans in a
companion tax bill were still seeking to make permanent a number
of expired temporary tax breaks. Despite strong Democratic
opposition, the tax "extenders" bill may be joined with the
spending bill for votes in the Senate, he added.
A senior Senate aide said among the breaks expected to
achieve permanent status is the popular business tax credit for
research and development, which will also be extended to
start-up firms and many sole proprietorships.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Additional reporting by Richard
Cowan and Susan Cornwell; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Will Dunham
and David Gregorio)