(Recasts with Republicans outlining deal)
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 15 Congressional negotiators on
Tuesday wrapped up a sprawling deal to keep the U.S. government
operating through next September, while setting new policies
ranging from repealing a 40-year-old ban on oil exports to
making many business tax breaks permanent, according to
Republican lawmakers.
House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told his
rank-and-file Republicans that weeks of negotiations with
Democrats had culminated in a deal that would eliminate any
possibility of government shutdowns until at least next October,
according to lawmakers present.
"That's my understanding, that there is agreement on both
tax extenders and the omnibus" spending bill," Representative
John Kline told reporters upon leaving a closed-door meeting of
House Republicans.
Republican lawmakers added that Ryan will put the tax and
spending bills to a vote on Thursday, just before they leave
town for the rest of the year. The Senate is also expected to
vote by week's end.
A senior Senate Democratic aide told Reuters that the
legislative language was being reviewed to make sure it
"reflects the negotiations."
Even some of the most conservative House Republicans, who
leveled searing criticisms of former Speaker John Boehner before
he resigned in October, left the meeting with Ryan upbeat.
Representative Steve King said he thought it would be
difficult to pass the spending bill in the Republican-controlled
House. But he told reporters that Ryan "got the best bargain
that I think can be negotiated."
Representative Ann Wagner confirmed that in return for a
repeal of the oil export ban, Democrats won temporary tax breaks
to boost wind and solar development, an important priority for
President Barack Obama in the aftermath of a Paris climate
change deal that calls for significant reductions in carbon
dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels.
Other elements of the two bills that are expected to move
through Congress in coming days, according to Republican
lawmakers, include:
-A $650 billion package extending a series of tax breaks
over 10 years, with $560 billion of the total in permanent
extensions, including for business research and development.
Many Democrats are expected to oppose this measure, saying it
costs too much and is too heavily skewed toward corporate
interests;
-Changes to a visa waiver program that will tighten travel
restrictions on those who have been in Iraq and Syria;
-No "bailout" for Puerto Rico, which is experiencing fiscal
difficulties;
-A two-year delay in both a medical device and "Cadillac
tax" on high-cost healthcare plans. Representative Tom Cole said
the tax package also would include a one-year delay in a tax on
health insurance providers. He said it also extends for another
year a provision limiting how much the government can spend on
"risk corridors" protecting insurers against financial losses
under Obama's landmark healthcare law.
Before Congress debates these long-term bills, it is
expected on Wednesday to pass another stop-gap funding bill
giving lawmakers time to complete their work. Without the
temporary measure, federal funding for a range of government
programs expires at midnight Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Representative Steny Hoyer, the
second-ranking House Democrat, said he did not expect the deal
to include a Republican plan to tighten screening of Syrians
seeking refuge in the United States.
A congressional aide said negotiators were likely to nix a
proposal to revise certain legal protections for bondholders, a
provision that had been pushed by Reid partly to ease the
bankruptcy of casino giant Caesars Entertainment's
operating unit.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, David Lawder and Richard Cowan;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Will Dunham, David Gregorio and Michael
Perry)