* Aides look at alternatives to draconian spending cuts
* Capping tax deductions for rich also under review
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 An idea percolating in the
U.S. Congress, aimed at helping avoid the "fiscal cliff," would
scrap the steep across-the-board spending cuts of $109 billion
set to start on Jan. 2 and replace them with more targeted
savings of about $55 billion, according to aides familiar with
the discussions.
Further measures to reduce the deficit would be considered
later in 2013 under this approach.
An interim solution like this potentially could contain some
revenue increases coupled with spending cuts, according to
congressional aides. It also could provide some comfort to
corporations, particularly in the defense industry, which are
already panicky about the impact of lost government business.
But it would not resolve a more challenging element of the
cliff: what to do about a broad range of income tax breaks
enacted in 2001 and 2003 during the George W. Bush
administration, valued at about $400 billion, that are scheduled
to expire on Dec. 31.
After much brinkmanship between Republicans and Democrats,
the automatic spending cuts were mandated by Congress as part of
a deal to raise the debt ceiling for federal borrowing last
year. At the time, the assumption was that they would be
replaced in a more deliberative way by a super committee, which
failed.
Republicans and Democrats alike oppose the approach of the
large spending cuts, which are split evenly between military and
non-military programs, in part because they land on almost every
account in those two categories, depriving Congress of the
ability to think through the choices.
The $55 billion in cost savings from January through June -
which members of both political parties reportedly are eyeing -
would be from programs selected by Congress, according to aides
who asked not to be identified. They also could include the
closing of some tax "loopholes" that give breaks to companies or
the wealthy.
RECESSION POSSIBILITY
The automatic spending cuts coupled with significant tax
increases in January could take an estimated $600 billion out of
the U.S. economy and push it into recession, according to the
non-partisan Congressional Budget Office's assessment of the
so-called fiscal cliff.
The chances of a comprehensive legislative solution to the
cliff problem before Jan. 1 are considered slight and members of
Congress have been looking for some temporary fix to buy time
once a new Congress and a new or re-elected president are
sworn-in in January.
This effort is still in early planning stages but if it is
approved, it likely would be coupled with a promise by Congress
to work on more ambitious deficit-cutting tax and spending
measures next year.
A "grand bargain" deal could see as much as $4 trillion in
government savings over 10 years.
"It is a fallback with a decent chance of happening," a
Senate Democratic aide said of a six-month, $55-billion plan.
The aide emphasized that this was being batted around on the
staff level and has not been publicly embraced by members of
Congress.
A House Republican aide, who said a bipartisan group of
senators have been mulling this initiative, was dismissive. "It
doesn't make a lot of sense to replace half the cuts in the
sequester and not the other half."
A few weeks ago, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
warned that any replacement for the "sequester" - the $109
billion in across-the-board spending cuts in 2013 and $1.2
trillion over 10 years - should not be any less ambitious in
overall deficit reduction goals.
Efforts to replace $109 billion in spending cuts could grind
to a halt, however, if Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney wins election next month over President Barack Obama.
That is because Romney, who would be sworn in on Jan. 20, likely
would ask Congress to give his incoming administration a couple
months or so to propose its own deficit-reduction ideas.
But if Obama prevails in what is looking to be a close Nov.
6 election, Congress will have a little more than one month
during a post-election session to decide on a series of "fiscal
cliff" budget and tax questions that have split lawmakers over
the past two years.
TRACTION FOR TAX INCREASE?
The key to the success of an alternative deficit-reduction
measure, the Senate Democratic aide said, was that there be
"equal pain" for Democrats and Republicans in any replacement to
the $109 billion in automatic spending cuts.
That would mean that Republicans agree to some military
spending cuts and/or revenue increases along with reductions to
domestic programs to get to the $55 billion figure.
But even some Democrats wonder whether a meaningful amount
of revenue can be generated by a temporary six-month tax change.
Just as cutting spending is complicated in a deeply divided
Congress, so is dealing with the role of taxes in any effort to
reduce deficits that have exceeded $1 trillion in each of the
past four years.
In the face of Obama's demands to keep income tax rates low
for everyone except those earning more than $250,000 a year,
Republicans insist that any rate increase will be a
"non-starter" during Congress' "lame duck" session starting in
mid-November.
One Senate Republican aide, who is familiar with some of the
current fiscal cliff discussions in Congress, predicted an
alternative Democratic idea for a temporary surtax on
millionaires, for example, "is not going to go anywhere."
Meanwhile, plenty of Democrats and Republicans in Congress,
as well as top Obama administration officials, have opposed
renewing a 2 percent payroll tax cut that is set to expire on
Dec. 31. But earlier this month, former White House economic
adviser Larry Summers urged its renewal as a way of further
stimulating the economy. "Larry Summers still carries weight,"
said the Senate Democratic aide.
Another concept to cap the value of tax deductions that the
rich can take is gaining traction in Congress, according to the
Senate Republican aide. Romney has embraced this idea.
"Different numbers are being tossed around," the aide told
Reuters, referring to a possible stop-gap revenue measure until
Congress has time to weigh comprehensive tax reform.
ELECTORAL IMPACT
Without a doubt, any single formula for spending cuts or tax
increases that congressional staffers hatch may live or die
depending on the outcome of the Nov. 6 elections.
Analysts are increasingly pointing to a status quo
congressional election: one that keeps the House of
Representatives under Republican control and the Senate under
Democratic control.
Even as Obama and Romney battle for votes in the last two
weeks of their campaigns, some Republicans on Capitol Hill are
speculating about a victory by the Democratic president.
"If Obama wins, we're going to have to play the cards we're
dealt and work out some negotiation with him," said one senior
Republican aide who works on fiscal policy matters.
Another Republican aide added that if Obama "squeaks out" a
victory, the president "will have a choice to make: He can pick
a fight, make the lame duck toxic and we can go over the fiscal
cliff, or we can work to find common ground on the framework for
a bigger tax and entitlement reform agreement" that could take
at least a year to put together.
At the same time, Democrats, who voice confidence in an
Obama victory despite a late Romney surge, warn that they will
stick to their demands that the wealthy share more of the burden
of getting the U.S. fiscal house in order.
"We really think we're going to have leverage and we will
use it," the Senate Democratic aide said, pointing to a
contentious lame duck session that might be in need of a
"fallback."