By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The fine print of a massive
$1.1 trillion spending bill before the United States Congress
includes a passage considered a "high priority" by lawmakers
that could resolve a burning issue among the country's 40
million anglers: does the federal government need to regulate
fishing tackle?
The unexpected provision buried in the 1,603-page bill
tracks back - as so much legislation does in Washington - to an
influential lobbying group, the National Rifle Association.
The NRA, which represents American gun owners and sportsmen,
wants to stop the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from
regulating the lead content of both fishing tackle and firearms
ammunition.
Conservationists have long clamored for a crackdown, partly
due to concerns about lead in drinking water, but the debate has
outraged some hunters and fishermen.
Republicans in the House of Representatives this week used
the spending bill to try to block federal interference.
"It was a House priority," said one Republican aide familiar
with the provision in a bill that the Senate weighed in a rare
weekend session.
An NRA publication called the efforts to regulate lead in
ammunition and fishing gear "hysteria." The powerful gun rights
group also contends the regulation is not backed by sound
science.
The Republican-run House Appropriations Committee touts the
provision as protecting Americans' constitutional right to bear
arms by fending off a government assault on ammunition as well
as tackle.
The American Sportfishing Association advanced a practical
argument against Washington's meddling: "Non-lead fishing tackle
products can cost from ten to 20 times more than lead products.
Non-lead products may not be as available and most do not
perform as well."
Dale Denney, whose company Bearpaw Outfitters runs guided
hunting and fishing trips in Western states, said the
legislation counters "an overreaction in wanting to ban lead."
The emotion runs almost as deep as anger from opponents of
energy-saving light bulbs now crowding out old-fashioned
incandescent bulbs. Republicans also addressed this in the
budget bill by banning the Obama administration's "onerous light
bulb standard."
The federal law passed in 2007 does not ban incandescent
light bulbs, but it does require them to be made more
energy-efficient in a phased process through 2020.
Meanwhile, anglers and hunters watched intently as Congress
fought over whether to fund continued government operations and
programs ranging from space exploration to soybean supports.
City slickers like Democratic Senator Charles Schumer, who
grew up in Brooklyn, are tracking the legislation as well.
"One of my great trips is to go for small-mouth bass in Lake
Ontario every summer," Schumer observed, deftly deflecting the
fight over getting the lead out.
(Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by
Marilyn Thompson and G Crosse)