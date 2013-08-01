By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. House Republicans plan to
seek a $40 billion cut in food stamps for the poor, the head of
the House Agriculture Committee said on Thursday, double the
amount previously sought by conservatives.
The plan was quickly condemned by Democrats.
Chairman Frank Lucas said the legislation on food stamps,
formally named Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),
would be the second part of any talks with the Senate on a new
U.S. farm law costing $100 billion a year.
Food stamps, the largest U.S. anti-hunger program, are the
pivotal issue for the farm bill. One in seven Americans received
food stamps at latest count.
Republicans say the program, whose enrollment soared after
the 2008-09 recession, is unbearably expensive at $78 billion a
year. Democrats such as Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts say
food stamps mitigate hunger in a still-weak economy.
Lucas, an Oklahoma Republican, told lobbyists in a speech
that a Republican working group agreed on cuts expected to total
$40 billion. The provisions would include drug tests of
applicants and tougher work rules, Lucas indicated.
The House would vote on food stamps before opening
negotiations with the Senate, probably in September, on a final
version of the farm bill. Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie
Stabenow, Democrat of Michigan, said time was running short to
enact a bill before the current law expires on Sept. 30.
"It makes no sense to see continued political gamesmanship,"
said Stabenow. She said the $40 billion package would appease
Tea Party Republicans but never become law. "I believe it's an
effort to stop a farm bill from being passed."
Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, the Democratic leader on
the House Agriculture Committee, said the deeper cuts and
"poison pill nutrition amendments" sought by Republicans
"effectively kills any hopes" for a long-term farm bill.
On June 20, the House defeated a farm bill that included $20
billion in food stamp cuts over 10 years, the deepest cuts in a
generation, primarily because it was not enough to satisfy
conservatives. Some 62 Republicans voted against the bill.
"We'll see if they change their minds," said Lucas when
asked if $40 billion could win enough support to pass. All but
two dozen Democrats voted against $20 billion in cuts.
The House passed a farm bill on a party-line vote on July 11
that was limited to agricultural support programs and left out
food stamps altogether. The two elements are typically twinned,
as they were in the Senate version that was passed in June.
Lucas said staff-level work toward reconciling the two
chambers' bills would continue during the August recess -
"pre-conferencing" before formal negotiations commence.
"I think we'll make great progress," he said.
The Senate bill called for $4 billion in cuts to the food
stamp program. Because of the huge difference between the two
versions, "this may be one of those issues that ultimately needs
a little guidance from on high," Lucas said, referring to
Republican House Speaker John Boehner and Harry Reid, the
Democratic Senate Majority Leader.
One of the food stamp reforms sought by Republicans would
require recipients to work or enroll in a job-training class.
Sponsor Steve Southerland of Florida said "we have done a
disservice" if people do not move into the workforce.
Southerland's amendment would disqualify people who cannot
find work during times of high unemployment and does not provide
money for training programs, said the Center for Budget and
Policy Priorities, a think-tank.
The center said many food stamp families hold jobs and that
able-bodied adults without young children are limited to three
months of benefits in 36 months if they do not have a job.
Food stamp costs will fall in November with expiration of a
temporary, 13 percent increase that was part of the 2009
economic stimulus package. Outlays would drop by $5 billion in
fiscal 2014. For a family of four, benefits would drop by $36 a
month.