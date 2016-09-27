(Adds reasons for Republican opposition, paragraph 14)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 A stop-gap funding bill to
avoid a federal government shutdown later this week failed to
garner enough votes to move forward in the Senate on Tuesday,
with Democrats and Republicans both opposing the measure.
The must-pass continuing resolution, or CR, which would keep
federal agencies operating from Saturday through Dec. 9,
received only 45 of the 60 votes needed to limit debate and be
considered for passage by the 100-seat Republican-controlled
Senate.
Forty Democrats and two independents opposed the CR because
it lacked a $220 million aid package to address the
drinking-water crisis in Flint, Michigan. It also drew
opposition from 13 Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz, the
former presidential candidate.
Senate leaders said they would explore alternatives to avoid
a shutdown.
Without an extension, many federal agencies will run out of
operating funds when the government fiscal year expires at
midnight on Friday (0400 GMT on Saturday).
The bill includes $1.1 billion to combat the Zika virus and
$500 million for flood relief in Louisiana and other states.
"This is a 10-week funding bill. Its contents command broad
support. It contains zero controversial riders," Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell said before the vote.
Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives vowed
to oppose the resolution until Republicans agree to a Flint aid
package that the Senate passed by a 95-3 margin this month as
part of a separate water resources bill.
Flint, a city with over 100,000 people, has had lead-tainted
drinking water for more than two years.
Democrats, who say it is unfair to aid flood-ravaged areas
and not Flint, want Republicans to include Flint aid in the CR
or a version of the water resources bill that the House will
vote on this week. Republicans say they will consider Flint
later. Both sides say the aid package is paid for.
"There is no excuse - none - for not including this
provision," said Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat.
McConnell told reporters he would consider the possibility
of removing the flood-relief provision from the CR to win
support from Democrats.
"Let's see him do it," Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid
said when asked about McConnell's remarks.
Reasons for Republican opposition ranged from disapproval of
Zika funding in the measure to frustration over the absence of
provisions to boost the U.S. Export-Import Bank and block
international oversight of the internet.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Peter Cooney)