WASHINGTON Oct 6 The top Democrat in the U.S.
Senate called on Congress to examine fantasy-sports betting
services on Tuesday after reports that an employee with access
to insider information placed bets in the unregulated
multi-billion-dollar industry.
"There's absolutely scandalous conduct taking place through
those programs, fantasy sports," Senate Democratic Leader Harry
Reid told reporters.
"I think it also should be a warning-shot to everybody that
online gaming is a real scary thing and we ought to look at all
of it," said Reid, who is a former Gaming Commission head in
Nevada, a hub of the industry.
Reid's statement raises the prospect of congressional
scrutiny and possibly new regulations for websites such as
DraftKings and FanDuel that have drawn millions of users who pay
a fee to compete for daily prizes by assembling teams that
accumulate points based on how the players did in actual games.
Both companies confirmed on Monday that a DraftKings
employee won $350,000 from a $25 entry fee in an American
football contest. According to a trade group, the employee
inadvertently released player data - a practice that experts
liken to insider-trading.
The two privately held companies say they temporarily banned
employees from playing daily fantasy sports.
The House of Representatives could hold hearings this fall,
said Representative Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the
Energy and Commerce Committee.
"We pretty much have an agreement with the Republican
leadership on the committee to have a hearing at some point in
the future," Pallone told Reuters.
The Republican-controlled committee is looking into the
issue, a spokesman said.
The issue could draw the attention of conservatives like
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, who has pushed
to outlaw other forms of online gambling.
A spokeswoman said Goodlatte's committee is looking into the
issue.
Critics say daily fantasy sports services allow fans to bet
with a frequency that is akin to gambling and led to the rise of
the two industry leaders.
So far, fantasy sports services have escaped the
restrictions that have outlawed sports betting in most states.
The Fantasy Sports Trade Association has spent $80,000 over
the past year to defend its interests in Washington, lobbying
records show. The group declined to comment.
Online gambling foes who are pushing for a nationwide ban on
casino-style Internet gambling are not targeting fantasy sports
services at this point. But they may raise the DraftKings
incident as another example of perils of online betting as they
make their case, according to a former congressional aide now
working to ban online gambling.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Diane Bartz; Writing by Andy
Sullivan; Editing by Alan Crosby)