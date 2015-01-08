WASHINGTON Jan 8 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate tax-writing committee on Thursday expressed positive
sentiments about the possibility of raising the federal gasoline
tax.
"I'm open to look at everything," Hatch said in response to
a reporter's question about chatter in Congress over trying to
raise the tax to fund highway repairs and other construction
projects.
"I prefer not to increase taxes but to me that's a user
fee," said Hatch, a Republican, adding: "People who use the
highways ought to pay for them. And that's a small price to pay
to have the best highway system in the world."
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)