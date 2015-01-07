(Recasts, adds quotes, background)
By Susan Cornwell and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Jan 7 As U.S. gasoline prices plunge
to the lowest level in more than five years, some U.S. lawmakers
see a golden opportunity to bump up taxes at the pump to help
pay for the repair of crumbling roads and bridges.
Fuel taxes have been flat for more than 20 years, starving
the Highway Trust Fund of revenue used for rising infrastructure
repair costs. Lawmakers have fueled the fund with last-minute
short-term injections of cash, but want to find a more permanent
fix.
Last July, before a similar deadline, Republican Senator Bob
Corker of Tennessee and Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut
proposed raising federal gasoline and diesel taxes by 12 cents a
gallon over two years from the current 18.4 cents.
The idea failed to take hold, for the same reason similar
proposals failed in the past: the idea of raising taxes on
consumers has been anathema to lawmakers on both sides of the
aisle, particularly for conservatives who have signed pledges
not to hike taxes.
Republican Senator Jim Inhofe, the new chairman of the
Senate Environment Committee, said on Wednesday a gasoline tax,
or "user fee," as he prefers to call it, was one of the measures
"on the table" as his panel works on a new transportation bill
this year.
But Inhofe stopped short of supporting such a fee. He said
it was unlikely the measure could gain enough support for the
Senate to pass it soon. Even if it did, fuel prices could be on
their way up by the time legislation passes, he said.
Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, said he
favored increasing the gas tax but that it should be coupled
with relief for consumers through tax credits or other means.
"I think now's the time to do it, but we ought to do it in a
thoughtful way," Durbin told reporters.
President Barack Obama has said he wants to work with
Republicans to fund infrastructure through a corporate tax
reform package. The White House has made clear Obama is not
advocating an increase in the gasoline tax but is willing to
look at it if there is a groundswell of support for the move.
Obama told business leaders last month he would talk to
Republican leaders to see whether proposals for a gas tax hike
"have any legs," but he acknowledged that "votes on a gas tax
are really tough" for lawmakers.
