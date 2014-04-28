BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange completes acquisition of TMX Group's Atrium
* Intercontinental exchange completes acquisition of TMX Group's Atrium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 28 Republican U.S. Representative Michael Grimm, who was indicted Monday on fraud charges, said he was stepping down from the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.
In a letter to House Speaker John Boehner, the New York congressman said he was asking to be removed from the committee "in light of recent events." He added that "upon a successful resolution of pending legal matters my intention is to resume said position as an active member of the committee."
A spokesman for Boehner said the speaker "believes Rep. Grimm's decision is appropriate under the circumstances."
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Intercontinental exchange completes acquisition of TMX Group's Atrium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 1 State-controlled utility Saudi Electricity Co is in talks with regional and international banks about making a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue, banking sources said on Monday.