* Extension sought to combat plastic guns
* Measure draws rare bipartisan support
* Senate expected to seek to toughen it
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday to extend for 10 years
a ban against firearms that cannot be detected with metal
detectors or X-ray scanners.
On a voice vote, the Republican-led House sent the measure
to the Democratic-led Senate, which is expected to consider a
tougher alternative before likely approving it.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder urged Congress last month
to extend the ban, citing a proliferation of plastic guns made
with 3-D printers.
While the House has agreed on little this year, contributing
to one of the most unproductive and unpopular Congresses ever,
it passed the bill with bipartisan support despite reservations
by a number of Democrats that it does not go far enough.
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer of New York has proposed
plugging "a loophole" in the ban by requiring that all firearms
include at least four ounces of metal that cannot be removed.
Without such a provision, Schumer and others warn, the metal
could be taken off the firearm, allowing it to avoid detection
and be carried into a supposedly secure area.
Schumer does not have much time to make his case. The ban
expires on Monday, the day the Senate returns from a two-week
recess.
On that day, Democrats may try to quickly approve Schumer's
proposal with the unanimous consent of the Senate.
If that fails, as anticipated, the Senate is expected to
give final approval to the House passed bill, clearing the way
for President Barack Obama to sign it into law.
Democratic Representative Steve Israel of New York joined
Republican Representative Howard Coble of North Carolina in
drafting the House bill. Like Schumer, Israel prefers a stricter
measure, but said at a minimum wants an extension of the ban.
"We now have enough momentum to pass an extension of the ban
before December 9. But we don't have enough momentum to pass a
modernization of the ban before December 9," Israel said.
"But once we pass this bill, we need to make sure bad guys
can't skirt the law," said Israel, voicing confidence that the
law will be strengthened. "It's common sense."
Representative Hal Rogers of Kentucky, a leading Republican,
expressed concerns of his own, and said, "I'll be looking to
tighten up the process."
Israel has proposed requiring that two major components for
a handgun and three major components for a rifle be made of
unremovable metal.
Earlier this year, the U.S. gun lobby helped defeat tougher
gun control sought by Obama in wake of a massacre at an
elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
Overall, the gun industry has not said much about the drive
to extend the ban on undetectable guns, but backers believe fear
of the industry is a reason why the House bill was not tougher.
Winnie Stachelberg, an executive director of the Center for
American Politics, a liberal advocacy group, denounced the House
bill as inadequate.
"We urge Congress to put public safety ahead of craven
politics by enacting comprehensive legislation," Stachelberg
said.
Israel said the National Rifle Association, one of the most
influential lobbying groups in Washington, had been essentially
silent on the effort to renew the ban.
But the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade
association for the firearms and ammunition industry, backed the
extension in a letter to Congress.
"The current law has proven effective," wrote Lawrence
Keane, the foundation's senior vice president and general
counsel.
Keane said on Tuesday, however, that his group opposes
proposals to toughen the ban, dismissing them as excessive and
potentially harmful to the legal manufacturing of firearms.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; additional reporting by Richard
Cowan and David Ingram; Editing by Bill Trott)