WASHINGTON, June 19 Two Republican senators on
Thursday issued a report accusing the Obama administration of
pushing ahead with last October's botched rollout of
HealthCare.gov website despite internal concerns that the
technology would not work.
The 34-page document, issued jointly by Senator Orrin Hatch
of Utah and Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa, alleges that the
White House prevented the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS) from meeting website development deadlines by
delaying decisions on related regulations.
The report, which surfaced as Republicans seek to make
Obamacare a major issue in this year's midterm congressional
elections, also blames senior officials from CMS and the
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for ignoring
evidence that the website, intended to help uninsured Americans
in 36 states find private coverage, had serious issues.
"CMS managers clearly understood the extent of the risks to
the system, but chose to launch anyway," it said.
The assertion contrasts with public statements by officials
including former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius that claim the administration had no idea the site
would face major problems.
"We didn't anticipate the levels of difficulty that we
ultimately faced. We immediately worked to fix the issues and
developed new management processes," CMS spokesman Aaron
Albright said in response to Thursday's report.
The report cites an internal CMS assessment produced by the
firm TurningPoint, which concluded that only 23 percent of
HealthCare.gov's code had been tested at the time of the launch
and that the HHS agency responsible for implementing Obamacare
had no contingency plan for dealing with defects.
The Republican report is the latest to chronicle
administration missteps behind a policy disaster that helped
pushed President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy and
Democrats to the brink of political crisis late last year.
Online Obamacare health insurance marketplaces, which offer
subsidized private coverage to lower-income people, are the
cornerstone of Obama's Affordable Care Act. But technical
glitches overwhelmed HealthCare.gov for nearly two months until
an emergency technology team revamped the website by Dec. 1,
raising doubts about whether Obamacare would succeed.
The site later worked well enough to accommodate large
numbers of health insurance enrollees, and in the end, the
administration and 14 states with their own exchanges signed up
8 million people in private health insurance, surpassing
independent forecasts.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Ken Wills)