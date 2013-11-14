WASHINGTON Nov 13 Republicans in the House of
Representatives plan to introduce articles of impeachment
against Attorney General Eric Holder on Thursday, in the hopes
of removing a cabinet member they say has lied to Congress as
well as failed to uphold federal law.
"This was not a decision that I made lightly. Since the
House voted in 2012 to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in
contempt, the pattern of disregard for the rule of law and
refusal to be forthright has only continued," Texas
Representative Pete Olson, who drafted the articles, said in a
statement provided to Reuters on Wednesday.
"The American people deserve answers and accountability. If
the attorney general refuses to provide answers, then Congress
must take action."
The Justice Department did not respond to requests for
comment on the possibility of an impeachment move.
The resolution could pass the Republican-dominated House but
would likely sputter in the Democratic-dominated Senate, which
would have to hold a trial to remove Holder, who has been
attorney general since 2009, from office.
Still, an impeachment drive would further fuel the tensions
that exist between the federal government's top law enforcement
officer and conservative lawmakers. According to the media firm
CQ Roll Call, 10 other Republicans would co-sponsor the articles
of impeachment, five of whom are from Texas.
According to an outline, the first article is based on
"Operation Fast and Furious" a bungled attempt to build cases
against major gun traffickers who supplied firearms to Mexican
drug cartels, while electing not to immediately prosecute
low-level traffickers even as they bought 2,000 potentially
illegal guns.
The operation came to light after two of those firearms were
found in Arizona at the scene of the fatal shooting of U.S.
Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.
After Holder refused to give a congressional committee
subpoenaed documents about the Justice Department's involvement
in "Fast and Furious" he was found in contempt of Congress. The
House oversight committee has also sued for the documents.
The other impeachment articles rest on issues that have
raised conservatives' ire in recent years, including Holder's
decisions not to enforce laws on same-sex marriage, on prison
sentences for certain drug crimes and not to prosecute an
official in the Internal Revenue Service for targeting
conservative political activists.
They also say Holder lied to Congress about a Justice
Department investigation into Fox News correspondent James
Rosen.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Paul Simao)