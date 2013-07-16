WASHINGTON, July 16 The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday delayed a vote on the nomination of U.S. Representative Mel Watt to head the agency that regulates mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, pushing back the timeline for full Senate deliberation.

The vote was rescheduled for Thursday due to a lack of quorum at the committee hearing, said Democratic Chairman Tim Johnson.

President Barack Obama nominated Watt, a Democrat from North Carolina, to replace Edward DeMarco as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency on May 1, but many Republicans quick made clear they would not support the nominee. His confirmation faces an uncertain fate.

The Senate panel is expected to approve the choice along strict party lines, which will flag how much opposition his confirmation will face in the full chamber. Some Republican support is likely needed for Watt to win final approval.

The committee also delayed votes on other nominees for positions on the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House Council of Economic Advisers and the National Credit Union Administration Board due to a lack of a quorum at a hearing on Tuesday. The presidential picks have faced little opposition.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were seized by the government in 2008 as mortgage losses mounted. They were propped up with $187.5 billion in taxpayer funds to stay afloat, but have turned profitable and paid about $132 billion in dividends to the Treasury.

DeMarco, a career civil servant who has led the agency in an acting capacity since 2009, has faced resistance from the Obama administration, Democrats and consumer advocates for blocking Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from writing down the principals on mortgages they back to help homeowners who are underwater.

In addition to offering an opinion on loan forgiveness, the next FHFA director would be expected to guide Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac through an overhaul that would reduce their dominant role in the housing finance system.

At his confirmation hearing on June 27, Republicans questioned Watt to test his technical expertise on housing finance.

Watt signaled support for legislation unveiled by two members of the panel that would dismantle Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The measure would still maintain a federal role in the market.