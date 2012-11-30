WASHINGTON Nov 30 A senior U.S. senator is
pressing Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia
Motors Corp. on their plans to compensate customers
for inflated fuel-efficiency claims the two companies admitted
earlier this month.
Hyundai and Kia have agreed in negotiations with the
Environmental Protection Agency to reimburse customers for
additional fuel costs.
Under the plan, customers who purchased one of 13 Kia or
Hyundai models from the 2011 to 2013 model years will receive a
debit card to reimburse them for the difference in fuel economy
and an extra 15 percent will be added to the account to
acknowledged the inconvenience.
"While I believe this is a positive step, I am concerned
that many affected customers may not learn about the program or
may find it burdensome to participate," Senate Commerce
Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller said in separate letters to
the heads of Hyundai and Kia's U.S. divisions on Thursday.
He pressed the executives to explain by Dec. 14 how their
companies will "maximize the effectiveness and the
accessibility" of the program and their plans to reach customers
who might not initially take advantage of it.