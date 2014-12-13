(Recasts, adds Warren quote, edits)
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. Senate on Friday
struggled to pass a $1.1 trillion spending bill that would avert
a looming federal government shutdown, postponing a vote until
Monday when procedural hurdles begin to evaporate.
Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans to speed the
process along collapsed during late-night talks in the nearly
abandoned U.S. Capitol.
Barring any agreement to act in a more streamlined way, the
Senate is on track to hold a procedural vote at 1 a.m. eastern
time (0600 GMT) Sunday aimed at clearing the way for passage on
Monday.
The breakdown in talks capped a week in which passage of the
massive spending bill to fund most of the government through
Sept. 30, 2015, advanced in fits and starts.
Some senators, angered over the bill's easing of a
"Dodd-Frank" bank regulation law requirement, wanted a shot at
removing the provision.
But demands from some conservative Republicans for a
separate vote on an amendment to immediately defund President
Barack Obama's implementation of a recently announced
immigration program further stymied the bill's progress on
Friday.
In order to keep federal agencies operating beyond midnight
Saturday, when existing funds expire, the Senate is expected to
pass sometime Saturday a stop-gap bill to temporarily fund the
government through the middle of next week.
The House of Representatives already passed such a measure
anticipating the Senate's inability to finish the broad spending
bill this week.
The 1,603-page spending bill, negotiated by Republican and
Democratic appropriators and leaders, narrowly passed the House
on Thursday following a battle that exposed fraying unity in
Obama's Democratic Party.
A revolt over financial provisions by House Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi, long a staunch Obama ally, led to a day of
tension on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
Democrats balked at rolling back part of Dodd-Frank, an
early legislative achievement of the Obama administration that
was passed in response to the 2008 financial crisis and aimed to
rein in risk-taking by Wall Street. Democrats also objected to a
provision allowing bigger political donations.
The Dodd-Frank provision would kill planned restrictions on
derivatives trading by large banks, allowing them to continue
trading swaps and futures in units that benefit from federal
deposit insurance and Federal Reserve loans.
Democrats, aware of the need for unity when Republicans take
full control of Congress next year after their midterm election
gains, tried to tamp down speculation of a lasting split between
Obama and Pelosi. One leadership aide said Pelosi had fired a
warning shot to Republicans that House Democrats would fight
hard in the new year.
Reid opened Friday's debate on the bill urging quick
passage. "Since 2011 we have lurched from crisis to crisis with
the country constantly under the threat of shutdown or financial
catastrophe," he said.
McConnell was also anxious to avoid another unpopular
government shutdown as the Republicans head toward taking
control of the Senate after the November elections that also
gave them a larger House majority.
PLAYING DOWN THE DIVIDE
Democrats seeking to play down the Pelosi-Obama divide noted
that the two actually were in agreement that the Dodd-Frank
measure and some other Republican add-ons were objectionable,
but differed on stopping the bill because of them.
While Pelosi put up a spirited fight to kill the add-ons,
she stopped short of trying to slay the spending bill late
Thursday by demanding "no" votes by her Democrats.
The battle was a warning to Republicans against further
erosion of Dodd-Frank or the president's landmark healthcare
law, said a House Democratic leadership aide.
If such challenges arise next year, Pelosi said, "Should the
president threaten a veto, the votes will be here in the House
to sustain it."
Democratic fervor against the Dodd-Frank provision was
stirred up in part by Senator Elizabeth Warren, viewed as a
possible 2016 presidential candidate.
In a Senate floor speech Friday, she singled out Citigroup's
"influence" on the U.S. political process.
"Let me say this to anyone who is listening at Citi: I agree
with you. Dodd-Frank isn't perfect. It should have broken you
into pieces."
Another possible presidential aspirant, Republican Senator
Ted Cruz, delivered a fiery speech late on Friday to rally
opposition to Obama's immigration reforms.
In the 219-206 House vote, 67 Republicans rejected the
spending bill, largely because it failed to take action to stop
Obama's immigration order. But that was offset by 57 Democrats
who voted in favor.
The spending bill would fund all government agencies through
September 2015, except for the Department of Homeland Security,
which would get an extension only through Feb. 27. That is the
department mainly in charge of implementing the order announced
by Obama last month.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell and Amanda Becker)