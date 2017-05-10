WASHINGTON May 10 In a blow to administration
efforts to free the oil and gas industry from Obama-era
environmental rules, a Senate resolution to revoke a rule to
limit leaks and flaring of methane from oil and gas production
on federal lands fell short of votes 49-51.
The surpise vote outcome came after Republican leaders
scrambled for weeks to secure the 51 votes necessary to pass the
Congressional Review Act resolution, which would revoke the rule
and prevent any similar regulations from being introduced.
Getting the Trump administration to repeal the BLM methane
rule had been a top priority of the oil and gas industry, but
not all Republicans supported the measure because it would make
it difficult to regulate methane waste in the future.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)