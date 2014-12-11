(Adds comments from sources, U.S. officials; background)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Congress is preparing
to leave town for the holidays without passing reforms to give
emerging markets greater say at the International Monetary Fund,
a step the Obama administration has warned could undermine
Washington's international influence.
The White House signed off on the reforms in 2010, but U.S.
lawmakers need to back changes in how the IMF is funded before
they can be put into place, given Washington's position as a
controlling shareholder in the global lender.
But a must-pass $1.1 trillion U.S. spending bill unveiled
late on Tuesday omits the IMF voting reform provision, dooming
prospects that it will get passed by a year-end deadline.
Finance chiefs from around the world had given the United
States until Jan. 1 to ratify the reforms, and have threatened
to move forward without it if it fails to do so.
The changes would double the fund's resources and hand more
IMF voting power to countries such as Brazil, Russia, India,
China and South Africa, also known as BRICS. It would also
revamp the IMF's board to reduce dominance of Western Europe.
"Without these reforms, emerging economies may well look
outside the IMF and the international economic system that we
helped design," U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Nathan Sheets said
last week.
Some outside observers believe the lack of reforms was the
impetus behind the decision of the BRICS nations to launch their
own currency reserve pool and development bank earlier this
year, intended as a challenge to Western dominance in global
financial institutions.
China also launched a proposed $50 billion Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank, seen as a direct rival to the
Western-dominated World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
Twice this year, BRICS nations threatened to veto a renewal
of the IMF's crisis funds as a sign of their displeasure over
the lack of reforms, according to several sources close to the
IMF board.
The crisis fund, known as the New Arrangements to Borrow,
was meant as a temporary credit line. But the IMF has been
forced to rely more heavily on the NAB and bilateral lending to
fund bail-outs of countries like Ukraine and Jamaica while it
waits for U.S. ratification of the reforms, which would double
its main accounts.
Some Republicans have complained the IMF changes would cost
too much at a time of big budget deficits in Washington. They
are also critical of how efficiently the IMF was helping
struggling economies in Europe and the risks attached to
billion-dollar IMF loans to countries like Greece.
The Obama administration last made a big public push to
include the IMF reforms in a broader funding package for Ukraine
in March, but U.S. Senate Democrats dropped the language to
ensure smooth passage of the bill.
This time around, the administration appears to have run a
quieter campaign, meeting numerous times with lawmakers on
Capitol Hill over the past few months, according to a source
familiar with the discussions who was not authorized to speak
publicly. Sheets and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew also
brought up the IMF issue during meetings with lawmakers, the
source said.
But three congressional aides, who requested anonymity, said
the administration had not mounted a forceful push.
"They haven't really put their shoulder into it, at all, in
the last nine months," said one source familiar with IMF
legislative issues.
