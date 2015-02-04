WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. Senate for the second time this week failed to advance a Republican-authored Department of Homeland Security funding bill that aims to block President Barack Obama's immigration actions.

More than 40 Senate Democrats had voted against the House of Representatives-passed measure in a procedural vote on Wednesday, denying it the 60 votes needed to move to final passage.

Senate Republicans have said they intend to make another attempt at advancing the spending bill on Thursday, partly to call public attention to Democratic moves to block the measure.

DHS, which secures U.S. airports and borders and spearheads domestic counter-terrorism efforts, faces a Feb. 27 deadline to renew its spending authority. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh)