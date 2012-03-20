WASHINGTON, March 20 With long-term
transportation legislation still eluding lawmakers, House
Republican leaders are planning another temporary extension of
federal highway and transit funding that would keep construction
projects and gas tax collections on track.
Transportation Committee Chairman John Mica said on Tuesday
that he expects a "clean," or non-controversial bill to emerge
in coming days that the chamber can pass before the extension
authorizing current funding, approved last September, expires on
March 31.
The Senate, which has already passed a transportation bill,
would have to agree for any extension to take effect.
The previous multi-year U.S. transportation law expired in
September 2009. Since then, programs that fund road, bridge and
transit projects and gas tax collections have been kept alive by
a series of temporary extensions.
Gas tax receipts that flow into a trust fund are the main
source of revenue for those construction programs.
Another stop-gap is in the works because a five-year, $260
billion transportation proposal has gone nowhere in the House of
Representatives this year due to its size and controversial
transit financing and energy provisions pushed by Republicans.
Mica said details of a new extension were still under
discussion, including the expected time frame. Other
congressional sources said the proposal was likely to run up to
60 days, but nothing had been decided.
Mica would not be pinned down on discussing the length of
the proposal, but said the House wants to ensure temporary
funding and no shutdowns of construction projects.
Many lawmakers consider a long-term transportation plan an
important election-year priority considering billions of dollars
in capital works spending and the millions of job associated
with highway and transit construction.
The Senate last week approved a $109 billion measure, which
keeps funding at current levels for two years.
Senate Majority leader Harry Reid and Public Works Committee
Chairman Barbara Boxer both urged the House o n T uesday to
quickly adopt the Senate bill instead of pushing forward with
another extension.
But the House has no plans at the moment to formally
consider its own long-term measure. Also, adopting the Senate
bill as written would be viewed as a setback for Speaker John
Boehner, who has invested political capital in transportation as
a way to create jobs in a tough economy.