WASHINGTON Jan 24 Republicans and Democrats
argued over the best way to rebuild U.S. infrastructure - a high
priority of President Donald Trump - with no agreement in sight
following skirmishes on Tuesday between the two parties.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a new,
detailed $1 trillion proposal unveiled by Democrats that would
rely heavily on new government spending. That came shortly after
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said his party could not
accept the tax credit mechanism Trump has proposed to fuel the
rebuilding of roads, bridges, sewers, airports and other public
works.
Schumer vowed to oppose any plan by Trump that would rely on
"tax credits for developers" to spur rebuilding U.S.
infrastructure.
Trump earlier on Tuesday signed an executive action to
expedite environmental approvals for high-priority
infrastructure projects. That prompted Schumer to warn that
Democrats would work to include environmental protections in any
infrastructure measure that moves through the
Republican-controlled Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promptly lambasted
the Democrats' proposal.
"I don't think we ought to borrow almost $1 trillion and
plus-up a bunch of federal accounts, incur a lot of additional
debt and don't build any projects to speak of," McConnell said,
comparing the plan to President Barack Obama's 2009 economic
stimulus legislation that Republicans opposed.
Democrats argue that an investment plan relying on developer
tax credits would fail to generate enough construction and would
result in the creation of too many toll roads to finance costs
over the long term.
Instead, Senate Democrats are seeking heavy investments by
the government, including $210 billion to rebuild roads and
bridges, $110 billion for water and sewage projects, $180
billion for rail and bus systems and $75 billion to rebuild
schools.
McConnell's support would be essential to any infrastructure
measure succeeding in Congress.
Trump campaigned throughout last year on a promise to pursue
a $1 trillion infrastructure program, which would come at a time
when major public works projects are crumbling. The economy,
however, also faces a shortage of the skilled workers needed to
build roads, bridges, airports and other facilities.
