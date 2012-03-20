WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. Senate Democratic
leader Harry Reid moved on Tuesday to give final congressional
approval to a stalled bill to impose new curbs on insider
trading by members of Congress, giving up on efforts to
strengthen the measure.
Unable to obtain an agreement to try to iron out differences
between versions of the bill passed by the Senate and House of
Representatives, Reid said his chamber would vote on the House
legislation.
A test vote will likely be held on Thursday, clearing the
way for the Senate to pass it as early as Friday. It would then
go to President Barack Obama to sign into law.
The legislation, aimed at ensuring lawmakers do not profit
from non-public knowledge they gain through their positions, is
the most extensive effort to clamp down on Congress' personal
business dealings in years.
With White House prodding, lawmakers seized upon the effort
amid public opinion polls during the past year that put
Congress' approval rating at a record low of about 9 percent.
The House bill, passed last month, does not include a
provision earlier approved by the Senate to impose new
regulations on Washington insiders who collect "political
intelligence" about pending legislation from lawmakers and their
aides and sell it to Wall Street.
The House version also lacks a Senate proposal to equip
prosecutors with new legal tools to pursue public corruption
cases and ban all gifts to public officials valued over $1,000.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Reid said, "It certainly would
have been my preference to work out these differences between
the two houses through a conference committee," a bipartisan
negotiating panel composed of House and Senate members.
Reid said that was the also preference of Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell, but they could not get unanimous Senate
consent to create such a committee.
Without such approval, it could take weeks to even begin a
House-Senate conference, Reid said, adding: "We need to address
this issue more quickly."
Therefore, Reid said he will instead bring up the House
bill.
The bill clarifies that lawmakers are subject to the same
Securities and Exchange Commission rules that prohibit trading
on non-public, or "insider," information. While they were not
necessarily excluded before, conflict with lawmakers' rights of
debate could have made prosecutions more difficult.