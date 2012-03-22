BRIEF-Franklin Resources reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Alamos Gold
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 10.6 percent passive stake in Alamos Gold Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2t2fJ4o Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a House of Representatives bill imposing new curbs on insider trading by members of Congress, even though the measure was weaker than a version passed by the Senate in February.
The legislation now moves to the White House, where President Barack Obama has promised to swiftly sign it into law.
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares open at $18.36 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00 per share