* House Republicans add curb on lawmaker access to IPOs
* "Pelosi Provision" highlights Visa shares bought in 2008
* Cantor text seeks disclosures from 30,000 other govt
officials
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives will take an election-year dig at top
Democrat Nancy Pelosi in changes added to a fast-moving ethics
bill, adding new curbs to prevent government officials from
gaining special access to initial public stock offerings.
A senior House Republican aide said on Tuesday the so-called
"Pelosi Provision" would strengthen the Stop Trading on
Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act passed by the U.S. Senate
last week.
The bill, scheduled for a House vote on Thursday, aims to
prevent lawmakers from using inside knowledge gained through
their positions to profit in the stock market by subjecting them
to new trading disclosure requirements.
The provision, one of a number of changes drafted by House
Majority Leader Eric Cantor, aims to shine a spotlight on
Pelosi's husband's purchase of shares in the 2008 initial public
offering by Visa Inc as Congress was considering new
credit card regulations.
The CBS news show "60 Minutes" highlighted the transaction
as one of several controversial trades by lawmakers in a piece
last November that drew national attention to the profits
generated by Congress' inside knowledge -- and sparked new
support for a bill that had languished in the House for years.
Within two days of the Visa offering, the 5,000 shares
purchased by Paul Pelosi had risen $20 each.
House Republicans widely described the addition as the
"Pelosi Provision" on Capitol Hill, with specific references to
the Visa transaction in the 60 Minutes piece.
"The Pelosi provision prohibits members of Congress,
executive branch officials and their staffs from receiving
special access to initial public offerings because of their
position," the senior House Republican aide said.
SPECIAL ACCESS DENIED
Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill declined comment until the
House changes to the insider trading bill are released. "We look
forward to reviewing to the text of the bill Leader Cantor is
writing in secret," he added.
But Pelosi aides said that her husband, Paul, did not gain
any special access to the IPO. He purchased them through his
existing broker at Wells Fargo, one of the 41 banks that
were underwriters in the $17.9 billion IPO, the largest in U.S.
history.
The House Republican changes could add some partisan rancor
to what has been an unusual display of support from both parties
for the "clean government" measure in a deeply divided Congress.
The Senate passed its version last week by a vote of 96-3.
Democrats also on Tuesday protested that Cantor's changes
were being made behind closed doors without their input.
"How ironic. Insiders now appear to be writing a bill meant
to ban insider trading," said Congressman Tim Walz, a Minnesota
Democrat who had reintroduced a version of the STOCK Act last
year.
At a news conference, Walz called on Republicans to "bring
this dang thing out in the open."
Like the Senate bill, the House changes are expected to
extend requirements that stock trades be disclosed
electronically within 30 days to officials in the Executive
Branch agencies and independent regulatory bodies.
But rather than forcing more than 300,000 lower-level
employees as called for under one Senate amendment, the House
version would limit this to about 30,000 higher-level officials.
Language of the Republican changes to the bill was expected
to be released later on Tuesday.