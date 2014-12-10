WASHINGTON Dec 10 Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to extend for six years a federal terrorism insurance program that was created after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

The bill still needs a vote in the U.S. Senate, which previously approved a different version. Senate Democrats oppose some provisions in the House bill. The insurance program is set to expire at the end of the year unless it is renewed. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)