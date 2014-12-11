By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Democratic U.S. Senator
Charles Schumer on Thursday called for the U.S. House of
Representatives to extend a federal terrorism insurance program
by passing a "clean" bill with no controversial extra
provisions.
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that
would give the program six more years. The measure would also
adjust a provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight
law, which many Senate Democrats oppose.
"By playing games and refusing to pass a clean extension of
terrorism insurance, the House Republicans have put terrorism
insurance at risk," Schumer, the No. 3 Senate Democrat, said in
a statement. Schumer, who is from New York, was one of the
negotiators working on extending the insurance program.
Congress created the terrorism insurance program after the
2001 attacks on the United States, when many insurers lost money
and warned they might stop insuring against terrorist threats.
The program established a federal backstop that would kick
in after an attack if insurers lost a certain amount of money.
It has been reauthorized twice, though it has never been used,
and expires at the end of the year if lawmakers do not renew it.
The Senate in July passed a bill giving the program seven
more years. House and Senate negotiators later agreed on a
six-year extension that doubles the amount of losses needed to
trigger the backstop to $200 million.
The House bill that was approved on Wednesday included
language adjusting Dodd-Frank's treatment of so-called "end
user" businesses, such as agriculture and energy firms engaged
in swap trades. Some Democrats support this change, but they
complained about its inclusion in an unrelated bill.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Tuesday urged lawmakers
not to include controversial extra provisions in any bill to
renew the insurance program. On Thursday, Schumer said the House
should pass the Senate bill.
Two Senate Democratic aides said late Wednesday it was not
clear whether senators would debate the House bill in the
limited time before lawmakers leave Washington for the year.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)