WASHINGTON Dec 16 The U.S. Senate failed to
reach an agreement to hold a vote on a bill extending a federal
terrorism insurance program due to expire at year-end,
effectively killing the measure until the next Congress convenes
in January, a senior Democratic aide said on Tuesday.
The House of Representatives passed the bill last week to
extend the program created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks,
but Oklahoma Republican Senator Tom Coburn wanted to make
last-minute changes.
Earlier on Tuesday, Senator John Thune, a member of the
Senate Republican leadership, told reporters any changes would
likely doom the bill for the year because the House would not
likely consider them.
