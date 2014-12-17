(Adds details on consequences, Schumer comment)
By David Lawder and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 16 A bill to extend an expiring
federal terrorism insurance program effectively died on Tuesday
when the U.S. Senate failed to reach an agreement to hold a vote
before Congress wraps up its business for the year.
The program, created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that
provides a federal insurance backstop for owners of skyscrapers,
sports stadiums and other large projects that could face
terrorism threats, is now expected to lapse at year-end.
Congress will need to reintroduce the measure in January in
both the Senate and House of Representatives.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the bill was "killed"
because retiring Oklahoma Republican Senator Tom Coburn had
wanted to make last-minute changes and would not drop his
objections.
"We all know if we change the bill, it's gone," Reid said on
the Senate floor, adding that any changes would mean that it
would have to be sent back to the House of Representatives.
The House passed the measure last week, but has left
Washington for a holiday break until Jan. 6.
"They're gone, they're not going to change anything in the
bill. We've been told that many times," Reid said.
In a final act as a Senator, Coburn had objected to a
section of the bill that creates a licensing program to allow
insurance agents to sell across state lines.
Coburn said he wanted states to be able to opt out of the
program and wanted the measure to expire in two years. The
House-passed bill would extend the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act
for six years and double the threshold for losses at which the
backstop kicks in to $200 million.
Lawmakers created the terrorism insurance program after the
2001 attacks, when insurers lost money and threatened to stop
offering insurance against the chance of similar attacks.
The program has enabled developers of large projects such as
shopping malls to build and gain coverage at lower costs. The
federal backstop has never been triggered.
While the House and Senate could act quickly in January to
take up renewal of the program, its lapse could cause delays in
financing approvals for large development projects.
"We hope the House will pass a bill quickly because billions
of dollars of projects and hundreds of thousands of jobs are at
risk," said Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat who has
pressed for the program's renewal.
House Republicans included in the bill language tweaking the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law to exempt ranchers,
energy businesses and other so-called "end users" of derivatives
from certain requirements.
Many Democrats, who lost a battle last week over including
Dodd-Frank changes in a $1.1 trillion government spending
package, were bitterly opposed to changing the law again in the
terrorism bill.
The White House had said it opposed including Dodd-Frank
modifications in an unrelated bill but stopped short of
threatening to veto the insurance extension.
