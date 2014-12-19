By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Lobbyists for insurers, real
estate financiers and businesses launched into action this week
to urge quick renewal of a terrorism insurance program in 2015
after U.S. lawmakers left it to expire at the end of this year.
Industry officials said they were stunned when the Senate
abruptly decided on Tuesday night to leave Washington without
approving a bill to give the program six more years.
That means the program, established after the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks to encourage insurers to offer coverage for assaults on
office buildings, malls and sports stadiums, ends on Dec. 31.
The program has enabled developers of large projects such as
shopping malls to build and gain coverage at lower costs.
Industry trade groups and state regulators said they held
conference calls this week to consider how the lapse could
affect businesses and local economies.
And lobbyists scrambled to ensure the program would be high
on the agenda when Congress re-opens on Jan. 6.
"There will not be a member of Congress that doesn't
continue to hear the importance of this," said Jimi Grande of
the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.
The terrorism program creates a federal backstop in case
insurers lose a certain amount of money in a terrorist attack.
It has been reauthorized twice but has never been triggered.
Conservatives want the private market to take over terrorism
insurance, but observers believed it would be reauthorized after
negotiators agreed to double the trigger to $200 million.
Then lawmakers balked over unrelated provisions. The last
straw appeared to be U.S. Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, who
held up the legislation because it would allow agents to sell
insurance across state lines.
"I was, honest to say, shocked" the bill did not pass, said
Howard Mills, chief adviser in Deloitte's insurance group.
State insurance regulators said during a conference call on
Thursday that they had not seen disruptions in their markets but
had been asked what happens next.
Ben Walter, chief executive of insurer Hiscox USA,
said he met with House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb
Hensarling months ago and would return if needed.
"It would be fine if Congress felt the need to reform the
program," Walter said. "The problem is we've just had the carpet
ripped out from under us. And that's not exactly a model for
smooth, functioning financial markets."
