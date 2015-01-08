WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to reauthorize a terrorism risk insurance program created in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, after lawmakers let it expire at the end of 2014.

Senators voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill giving the program six more years that had been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. President Barack Obama must sign the bill before it can become law. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)